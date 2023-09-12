 Tamil Actor Karthi Defends AR Rahman Despite Chennai Concert Horror, Blames Organisers 
Karthi wrote, "I request all the fans to choose love over hate as Rahman sir always gave his love to all."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Music maestro AR Rahman who is bearing the brunt after his concert in Chennai turned into a nightmare, received support from Tamil actor Karthi. The Ponniyin Selvan star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared that he was also at the concert and blamed everything on the organisers. 

Karthi wrote, “We have known and loved Rahman sir for more than 3 decades now... What happened during the concert was unfortunate. However, knowing sir he would be immensely affected by it. My family too was at the concert amid the chaos but I stay with #ARRahman sir and I hope the event organizers take responsibility. I request all the fans to choose love over hate as Rahman sir always gave his love to all. #LoveAboveHate.”

For those unversed, Rahman's concert titled  'Marakuma Nenjam' took place on Sunday at Adityaram Palace in Chennai's Paniyur. The organisers ACTC failed to facilitate a smooth show amid overcrowding, stampede, children crying, and women getting molested.

While ACTC did issue an apology, Rahman promised a refund for those who couldn’t attend the concert despite purchasing tickets given the overcrowding at the venue. 

As per reports, the convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was also affected due to severe traffic congestion on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR). 

The Academy Award-winning music composer wrote on Instagram, “Some people call me G.O.A.T …………let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up ..let Chennai’s live art flourish with a world-class infrastructure, increase in tourism, efficient crowd management, traffic management, refining audiences to follow rules ..creating a safe and surreal experience for children and women ..Triggering a cultural renaissance at Chennai celebrating our deserving, illuminated local and international talent!”

