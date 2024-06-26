Tahira Kashyap Reveals She Was Asked To Cast 'Young Male A-Lister' To Secure Budget For Sharmajee Ki Beti: 'I Took Harder Route'

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is gearing up for the release of her film Sharmajee Ki Beti, opened up on why the film could not secure a platform for so many years, and she also shared the problems she faced while securing a decent budget for the film.

Tahira shared that she was asked to get a young A-lister on board when she was writing the film and weave the story around him to get good funds to make the film. "I was expected to have a male protagonist because that’s the way to get the budgets. They told me that if I want my project to be greenlit and see the light of day, I should consider writing a draft where I have a young male A-lister actor," she shared.

She, however, added that she did not "succumb to those temptations" and decided to take the harder route as she wanted to stick to her vision, and that was one of the reasons why the film got delayed.

Speaking on the film finally releasing on OTT, she gushed, "It feels like a child has found a home. In fact, it has found a palace now. It’s a wonderful feeling. It took time but it was worth it."

The pandemic and events in her personal life also delayed the film, Tahira added.

Sharmajee Ki Beti tells the tale of three women with a common last name, who deal with the trials and tribulations of their everyday lives in a modern, urban set up. The film stars Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles.

The film was wrapped up in 2022, however, it was only last year that it got screened at the MAMI Film Festival . It will now release on Prime Video on June 28.