Swara Bhasker Announces Pregnancy With Fahad Ahmad 4 Months After Wedding, Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pics

Congratulations are in order for Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad as the couple is all set to welcome their first child together. On Tuesday, the actress took the internet by storm after she announced that she was expecting a baby with the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, four months after their wedding.

Swara shared a series of pictures with Fahad, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a pink summer dress.

Swara and Fahad got married in February and the couple is now over the moon as they are set to become parents soon.

Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy

On Tuesday, Swara took to her social media handles to share the good news with her fans and followers.

"Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!" she captioned the post.

As soon as she put up the post, people flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes and showered the couple with love and blessings.

Swara and Fahad's love story

Swara and Fahad announced their marriage in February 2023 and they even hosted their wedding festivities and a reception bash for their close friends and family members.

Sharing her love story with the world, Swara had said that she met Fahad during an anti-CAA protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and the two hit it off instantly.

They started off as friends but their common interests and likes got them closer, and soon love blossomed between the two.

Swara and Fahad then submitted their court marriage papers in January 2023 under the Special Marriage Act, but it was only in February that they announced their wedding after the legal procedure was complete.

When Swara wanted to adopt a child

It is to be noted that back in 2021, Swara had announced that she wanted to adopt a child.

She had reportedly applied for the process as a Prospective Adoptive Parent (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which had then put her on a waiting list.