 Swanand Kirkire Slams Spotify For NOT Crediting Him For Marathi Film Deool's Song: 'There Must Be Some Way To Fix The Error'
Swanand Kirkire revealed that Spotify credited singer Uttara Kelkar for the same song

Friday, September 20, 2024
Veteran singer Swanand Kirkire recently took to social media to call out Spotify India for failing to give him proper credit for one of his songs from the 2011 Marathi film Deool. Kirkire expressed his frustration over discovering that his name had been omitted from the credits on the platform, despite being both the lyricist and singer of the song. He also revealed that Spotify credited singer Uttara Kelkar for the same song.

In his X post, Kirkire wrote in Marathi, "Someone recently reminded me of a song I had sung from the film Deool, so I went to listen to it on Spotify. To my shock, I found that my name wasn't there. I wrote and sang the entire song, which was composed by Mangesh Dhakde, but the credit was given to a singer named Uttara Kelkar."

Uttara Kelkar is also a renowned playback and classical singer.

Kirkire also addressed Spotify's likely response, stating that the platform would probably claim it wasn't their responsibility, but rather the fault of the person who submitted the metadata. Kirkire also suggested that Spotify should have processes in place to correct such errors.

"Spotify will say it's not our job, whoever filled the meta data should have seen it. You're such a big platform, you must have some way to fix the error. This is history being written. 50 years from now, if someone listens to this song and writes about it, they will think that the voice belongs to Uttara Kelkar. While I caught this error, there are likely many other songs with incorrect credits on Spotify," the singer wrote and added #CreditDedoYaar.

Kirkire is quite active on social media and he often voices his views and opinions on various issues.

Kirkire is a celebrated lyricist, singer, writer, and actor. He has won the National Film Award twice for Best Lyrics, for the songs Bande Me Tha Dum from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh from 3 Idiots (2009).

