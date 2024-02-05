 Sushant Divgikr CONFIRMS Relationship With Australian-Based Bengali Boyfriend, Says 'Want An Indian Wedding'
Sushant Divgikr shared mushy pictures with her boyfriend on social media.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Sushant Divgikr CONFIRMS Relationship With Australian-Based Bengali Boyfriend, Says 'Want An Indian Wedding' | Photo Via Instagram

Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHEnur took the internet by storm after she made her relationship official with Australia-based Bengali boyfriend. She shared mushy pictures with her boyfriend on social media.

Sushant captioned the photos: "Alexa , what do you call JIJU in Bengali ?🥹🧿Asking for #ranifam !!!reveal when ? Also in Marathi / konkani - we call Jiju - BHAUJI / BHAAIYA ! What do you call Jiju in YOUR language ? P.S - My home looks absolutely gorgeous all thanks to @gauri_sukum111 and my baby @_roxyversace #jeej #jagatjiju #jiju #teamrani #diamondfam #slayfam."

Check out the photos:

Sharing details about her relationship, Sushant told Hindustan Times that her beau works and lives in Australia, but he’s an Indian. "Main kahin par bhi jaake Indian hi pakadti hoon, damaad toh Indian hi hoga! Mujhe proper Indian wedding chahiye," she added. Further, she revealed that she has known him for a year.

"Before us, he was with someone else, but he broke up very soon. Our fondness for each other was always there. But even when you are attracted to someone, you don’t want to spoil someone else’s relationship. These are values I hold very close. I would never do that to anybody else, just like I wouldn’t want it to happen to me. We met in LA first, of all the places," she concluded.

Talking about the wedding, she joked that he is the still water, while she is the Tsunami.

