 Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra For His Fitness At 66
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra For His Fitness At 66

Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra For His Fitness At 66

With a grin, Sunny attributed his fitness to his family's genes and humorously alluded to his father's recent romantic appearance on the big screen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
Sunny Deol | Varinder Chawla

The thunderous success of Anil Sharma's action-packed extravaganza, 'Gadar 2', has left both audiences and the industry awestruck, as the film powered its way to a staggering ₹135 crore at the box office within its opening weekend.

In jubilant spirits, the makers and cast of the film assembled in Mumbai on Monday to celebrate this milestone in a grand success press meet.

The gathering saw prominent figures like Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma, and Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel, among others, discussing the key elements that contributed to the resounding success of 'Gadar 2'. The film marks a long-awaited sequel to the iconic 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and has proven its mettle by garnering a remarkable opening weekend collection.

Read Also
Watch: Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Loses His Cool After Woman Grabs His Arm 
article-image

ANIL SHARMA COMPARES GADAR FRANCHISE WITH RAMAYANA & MAHABHARATA

Director Anil Sharma, shedding light on the film's production journey, explained the rationale behind the sequel's delay, emphasizing the need for a compelling reason to bring back Sunny Deol's beloved character, Tara Singh, to Pakistan. He noted, "What was Gadar? The first part was Ramayana where Rama ji went to Lanka to rescue Sita. I thought this is Ramayana, this won't flop because it resides in the people's hearts. The second part's story is like Mahabharata: If Abhimanyu gets trapped in the Chakravyuh, will Arjun arrive for him? Nobody could've failed this story as well because this also resides in the hearts of people."

Sunny Deol, the film's lead, highlighted the universal appeal of 'Gadar 2', dismissing the distinction between 'masses' and 'classes.' Addressing the crowd, he affirmed, "They say it's working for the masses. Who are the masses? It's only one public there and the same thing applies to every film. Do not overshadow the film by calling it a 'film for the masses'.”

Photo From Varinder Chawla

Read Also
Gadar 2 Backlash: Pakistani Challenges Sunny Deol For A One-On-One Fight Due To THIS Dialogue
article-image

SUNNY DEOL ON RECREATING THE ICONIC HANDPUMP SCENE

The spotlight also turned to one of the film's most iconic scenes, where Sunny Deol wields his weapon of choice, a handpump, with formidable intensity.

However, Sunny revealed that he initially hesitated about repeating past glories. He shared, "I'm bit hesitant to repeat what I already did. But Anil and others said that they would film the sequence in a way that it appears fresh. Glad that it worked for people."

Read Also
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Surprise Fans At Gadar 2 Screening In Mumbai Theatre
article-image

HUMOROUSLY CREDITS DHARMENDRA FOR HIS FITNESS

Amid the celebration, the audience was curious about Sunny's timeless fitness.

With a grin, Sunny attributed his fitness to his family's genes and humorously alluded to his father's recent romantic appearance on the big screen. "Haven't watched my father's recent film? He did quite a nice romantic scene there," he quipped, referring to Dharmendra's unexpected romance with Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Read Also
Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film Crushes Akshay Kumar-Starrer With...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Was Stressed, Cried All Night': Sunny Deol Reacts To Box Office Success Of Gadar 2

'I Was Stressed, Cried All Night': Sunny Deol Reacts To Box Office Success Of Gadar 2

Nikki Tamboli On Being Called 'Porn Star' By Trolls: 'It Doesn't Stop My Rocking Life'

Nikki Tamboli On Being Called 'Porn Star' By Trolls: 'It Doesn't Stop My Rocking Life'

BTS’ Jungkook Rocks Black For Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign: SEE PHOTOS

BTS’ Jungkook Rocks Black For Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign: SEE PHOTOS

Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra...

Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra...

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22

Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family To Release Theatrically On September 22