Sunny Deol Reveals He Was ‘HESITANT’ In Recreating Handpump Scene In Gadar 2; Credits Dharmendra For His Fitness At 66

The thunderous success of Anil Sharma's action-packed extravaganza, 'Gadar 2', has left both audiences and the industry awestruck, as the film powered its way to a staggering ₹135 crore at the box office within its opening weekend.

In jubilant spirits, the makers and cast of the film assembled in Mumbai on Monday to celebrate this milestone in a grand success press meet.

The gathering saw prominent figures like Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma, and Zee Studios CEO Shariq Patel, among others, discussing the key elements that contributed to the resounding success of 'Gadar 2'. The film marks a long-awaited sequel to the iconic 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and has proven its mettle by garnering a remarkable opening weekend collection.

ANIL SHARMA COMPARES GADAR FRANCHISE WITH RAMAYANA & MAHABHARATA

Director Anil Sharma, shedding light on the film's production journey, explained the rationale behind the sequel's delay, emphasizing the need for a compelling reason to bring back Sunny Deol's beloved character, Tara Singh, to Pakistan. He noted, "What was Gadar? The first part was Ramayana where Rama ji went to Lanka to rescue Sita. I thought this is Ramayana, this won't flop because it resides in the people's hearts. The second part's story is like Mahabharata: If Abhimanyu gets trapped in the Chakravyuh, will Arjun arrive for him? Nobody could've failed this story as well because this also resides in the hearts of people."

Sunny Deol, the film's lead, highlighted the universal appeal of 'Gadar 2', dismissing the distinction between 'masses' and 'classes.' Addressing the crowd, he affirmed, "They say it's working for the masses. Who are the masses? It's only one public there and the same thing applies to every film. Do not overshadow the film by calling it a 'film for the masses'.”

SUNNY DEOL ON RECREATING THE ICONIC HANDPUMP SCENE

The spotlight also turned to one of the film's most iconic scenes, where Sunny Deol wields his weapon of choice, a handpump, with formidable intensity.

However, Sunny revealed that he initially hesitated about repeating past glories. He shared, "I'm bit hesitant to repeat what I already did. But Anil and others said that they would film the sequence in a way that it appears fresh. Glad that it worked for people."

HUMOROUSLY CREDITS DHARMENDRA FOR HIS FITNESS

Amid the celebration, the audience was curious about Sunny's timeless fitness.

With a grin, Sunny attributed his fitness to his family's genes and humorously alluded to his father's recent romantic appearance on the big screen. "Haven't watched my father's recent film? He did quite a nice romantic scene there," he quipped, referring to Dharmendra's unexpected romance with Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

