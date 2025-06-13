 Sunjay Kapur Death: Kangana Ranaut Calls Demise of Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband 'Unbelievable'; Writes She Is Done With 'Bizarre Events' In 2025
Sunjay Kapur Death: Kangana Ranaut Calls Demise of Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband 'Unbelievable'; Writes She Is Done With 'Bizarre Events' In 2025

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapoor, passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. Not many Bollywood celebs have reacted to it, but Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram story shared a post about it. She wrote, "I am done with trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing in to our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God (sic)."

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on Thursday at the age of 53. Reportedly, while playing polo, he accidentally swallowed a bee, and then suffered a heart attack, and passed away. While not many Bollywood celebs have reacted to Sunjay's demise, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and wrote a note about the incident.

She wrote, "In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapoor (Krishma Kapoor's ex husband) was on the polo ground, a bee went into his mouth (yes madhumakkhi on the polo ground) stung him and blocked his windpipe, he couldn't breath so he asked the game to be stopped but immediately died of a cardiac arrest. Such a tragic news (sic)."

"Also I am done with trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing in to our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God (sic)." she added.

The news of Sunjay's demise was shared by businessman Suhel Seth on X. He had posted, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti."

After the news of his demise came out, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to Karisma's house to be by her side, and Bebo also looked quite emotional. Karisma and Sunjay got married in 2003, but in 2016, he got divorced.

Sunjay Kapur's Third Wife Priya Sachdev

In 2017, Sunjay tied the knot for the third time with Priya Sachdev. With Priya, he has a son named Azarias who was born in 2018. Before Karisma and Priya, Sunjay was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

