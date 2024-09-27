Sunil Grover Shares Family's Reaction To Romancing Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals His Son Feels 'Awkward' About His Cross-Dressing

Sunil Grover has ended his seven-year-long feud with Kapil Sharma and made his return to the comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show, now premiering on Netflix. In the show, Grover plays the character of Dafli. The first season showcases Ranbir Kapoor as the first guest, but Grover's romance with Kapoor grabbed headlines, but it became even more memorable when Alia Bhatt appeared as a guest in the second season, where she was shown a clip of Grover's character romancing Kapoor.

Recently, Sunil opened up on his family's reaction to his chemistry with Ranbir. He told News 18, "They know the reality, I don’t wear sarees like that. They’re happy and okay with it, no issues. They had to adjust a little, though."`

Further, Rajiv Thakur jokingly asked Grover if his wife ever questions him when she can’t find her sarees. To this, he responded saying that he only borrows her old sarees.

Sunil was also questioned if his family ever teases him about cross-dressing for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sunil stated, "No one minds. Initially, my son felt a little awkward, but now he’s fine with it."

The Great Indian Kapil Show's second season premiered on 21 September. It will feature celebrities including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, stars of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Rohit Sharma, among others.

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in the thriller comedy film Blackout. It starred tars Mouni Roy, Vikrant Massey, Ruhani Sharma, Prasad Oak, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vijay Joshi, Kelly Dorji, among others.