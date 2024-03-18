Sugar OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Sugar, starring Colin Farrell in lead role, is all set to release on an OTT platform. The American drama television series, created by Mark Protosevich, was announced in December 2021. The series will be available to watch digitally in April of this year.

Where to watch Sugar

Production of the series started in August 2022. Colin's fans can watch the series on April 5, 2024. According to the reports, Apple already took the rights to the series in 2021.

Viewers are eagerly awaiting to see Colin in the upcoming series after his fascinating performance as Penguin in Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

Plot

On March 5, 2024, Apple TV+ dropped the trailer, which is filled with suspense and thriller. The trailer opens with Colin as John Sugar, who gets involved in solving the case of the girl who vanishes without any trace. John tries to find out what happened to that girl. While finding the hidden answers, he discovers many things.

Cast

The series features Colin as John Sugar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby, Lindsay Pulsipher, Alexander Hernandez as Kenny, Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel, Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackie and Anna Gunn, who has performed in the popular series Breaking Bad.

Sugar consists of a total of eight episodes.

All About Sugar

The mystery drama, directed by Fernando Meirelles and created by Mark Protosevich, is produced by Colin Farrell, Mark Protosevich, Simon Kinberg, Fernando Meirelles, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich under Chapel Place Productions, Apple Studios and Genre Films.