Sudha Chandran On Not Doing OTT Shows: 'Why Should I Leave What I Have & Try Something Else?'

Sudha Chandran plays a sixty-year-old lady in an upcoming television show Doree. The show revolves around a woman, who challenges the male-dominated handloom industry with the support of her foster father, Ganga Prasad. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Sudha talks about being comfortable in doing television, her life after accident, her new show and much more. Excerpts:

With changing content, do you think that we are bridging the gap on gender equality?

We are far away from reality but we are bridging the gap. Gender equality exists even today, not only in villages or small towns but also in metros and our own families. However, we may turn a blind eye to this gap, it is prevalent in a very strong way. We can’t clear it in just one click. It’s going to take time and to change things these TV shows will help bring in such changes. As actors, we are trying to bring these changes.

You have survived despite being physically challenged. Do you think, you are an inspiration to many?

After the accident, I wanted to dance and people said you should pursue your studies and look for better professional space. I didn't need any such advice. If I hadn't set an example through my evolution probably, we wouldn't have had so many Sudha Chandrans in the society. A film like Naache Mayuri changed lives because the story of Sudha Chandran had to be told on celluloid. In the same way, the story of Doree had to come as an eye opener for many, who are going in the wrong directions.

With the advent of social media, Sudha's Instagram was very vocal. Why have you slowed down?

There is a little pressure as I am busy doing Doree. It's launching on Nov 6. We didn't want to bring out our looks before the show gets launched. A little suspense creates curiosity so, I didn't put much on my social media.

You are known for your negative roles. Where did this positive aura comes from in real life?

I have only played negative roles but it has a very positive approach. I have never portrayed any negative character stooping down to zero level. The negative character that I am playing in Doree may seem negative to people but she stands by her principles. She might be having a past so she has turned bitter in life but has principles in life and she wants her family too.

Why you are not doing OTT?

I am so happy doing television. I have believed in living in the present. I feel, why should I leave what I have and try for something else? If I am destined, I will do OTT someday.