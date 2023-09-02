 Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We Thought..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSubhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We Thought..'

Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We Thought..'

Shah Rukh Khan starred in Pardes, which was directed by Subhash Ghai and released in 1997.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We Thought..' |

Many times, films have been announced with immense fanfare, but only a few get to see the light of day. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai's 'Shikhar' is one of them. In the 1990s, Ghai announced his ambitious film 'Shikhar' with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. The film's mahurat was held in Haryana with great enthusiasm. Unfortunately, the movie did not make it through to the end.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Ghai took a stroll down memory lane, sharing why 'Shikhar' was not made. "Shikhar had a war backdrop. We had done our mahurat and even recorded a few songs for it. However, we had to shelve the film due to budgetary issues incurred after 'Trimurti' failure, so we thought of making a small film, and eventually 'Pardes' happened," he recalled.

Read Also
'Pardes' clocks 25 years: Subhash Ghai recalls his 'challenging' instructions for Shah Rukh Khan
article-image

'Shikhar' got scrapped, but Ghai did not disappoint his fans. In 1997, he came up with 'Pardes' with none other than Shah Rukh. The film also marked the debut of actress Mahima Chaudhry.

It revolved around the idea of values in Indian and Western cultures. Shah Rukh played the lead role in the blockbuster hit, and Mahima played his love interest. Khan played the role of Arjun, a man who is settled in a foreign land but still believes in the cultural values of his country.

Apart from the plot, credit also goes to songs such as Yeh Dil Deewana and Meri Mehbooba for making Pardes one of the evergreen films of Bollywood. The music launch of the film was graced by late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It's been over 25 years since the film was released, and to date, people remember it, especially for its love songs such as Yeh Dil Deewana and Meri Mehbooba.

Read Also
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan dance their hearts out at Subhash Ghai's Holi bash, old video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Roles In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller REVEALED

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Roles In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller REVEALED

Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Kalki Koechlin On Coping With Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: 'Took A Lot Of Therapy'

Gadar 2 Makers Celebrate Musical Super-Success

Gadar 2 Makers Celebrate Musical Super-Success

'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps After Attending Brother Ruhaan's Wedding Bash...

'Chilla Kyu Rahe Ho': Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps After Attending Brother Ruhaan's Wedding Bash...

Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We...

Subhash Ghai Recalls Why Shikhar With Shah Rukh Khan Got Shelved: 'After Trimurti's Failure, We...