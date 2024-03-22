Stolen OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Stolen stars Elin Kristina Oskal in the main role. It is directed by Elle Márjá Eira and written by Peter Birro. The filmmakers have not dropped the trailer yet, but they have revealed an intriguing poster on social media. The movie is all set to release on an OTT platform in April.

Where to watch Stolen

Stolen follows a woman's struggle for the preservation of her indigenous culture in the face of mass hate killing and torturing of animals. The film will release on April 12, 2024. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Plot

The plot of the film centers around a young woman who struggles to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia (hatred and fear of anything foreign or strange) is growing, climate change is threatening, and youngsters would prefer killing themselves in the face of mass desperation. The story takes a turn when modern ideas come up against a traditional culture deeply rooted in masculinity.

It sheds light on a young girl who lives in a village in the Artic Circle and becomes an ill-fated witness to a hunter horrifically killing their own reindeer calf.

Cast and production

The haunting thriller drama cast includes Elin Kristina Oskal, Lars-Ánte Wasara, Martin Wallström, Ida Persson, Pávva Pittja, Magnus Kuhmunen, Inghilda Tapio, Anne Lajla Westerfjell Kalstad, Simon Issát Marainen and Niilá Omma, among others. Ann-Helén Laestadius is also the executive producer of Stolen.