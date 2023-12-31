 Stall Owner Davinder Singh Who Fed 'Heart Attack Parathe' To Comedian Kapil Sharma Lands In Trouble, FIR Registered At Jalandhar Police Station
Stall Owner Davinder Singh Who Fed 'Heart Attack Parathe' To Comedian Kapil Sharma Lands In Trouble, FIR Registered At Jalandhar Police Station

An FIR has been registered under Section 188. A few days ago, Kapil and his wife Ginni visited the place to have parathas, leading to the police filing a case against the shop owner

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
A case has been registered against Paratha stall owner Veer Davinder Singh under Section 188 for serving parathas named after 'heart attack' to stand-up comedian, talk show host and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Sharma. The police have registered a case against Singh for keeping the shop open till late at night. Meanwhile, Singh has accused the police of assaulting him, locking him up in a room and subjecting him to significant harassment.

