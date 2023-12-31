Stall Owner Davinder Singh Who Fed 'Heart Attack Parathe' To Comedian Kapil Sharma Lands In Trouble, FIR Registered At Jalandhar Police Station

A case has been registered against Paratha stall owner Veer Davinder Singh under Section 188 for serving parathas named after 'heart attack' to stand-up comedian, talk show host and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Sharma. The police have registered a case against Singh for keeping the shop open till late at night. Meanwhile, Singh has accused the police of assaulting him, locking him up in a room and subjecting him to significant harassment.