Spider-Man Brand New Day Reviews: 'One Of The Best Spider-Man Films'; Early Reactions To Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Are Highly Positive!

Spider-Man Brand New Day Early Reviews | YouTube

One of the most awaited Hollywood movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is all set to hit the big screens on July 31, 2026. The movie stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles, and the pre-release buzz about it is simply fantastic. It looks like there were early screenings that happened internationally, and a few reviews are already out. Well, the early reviews are very positive, and an X account has called it "one of the best Spider-Man films".

An international journalist, Erik Davis, tweeted, "Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day injects a ferocious energy into Spidey's latest adventure, delivering all the thrills you'd expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy (sic)." He further called the movie "a genuine love letter to the fans."

Read Also Zendaya Arrives Wrapped In Black Spider Couture At Spider-Man: Brand New Day Premiere In Los Angeles

An X account named The Hollywood Handle tweeted, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is not only Tom Holland's best Spider-Man movie, it's one of the best Spider-Man films period. Super emotional and heartfelt, packed with unforgettable moments and an amazing direction, it perfectly captures what makes Peter Parker such an enduring hero. I left the theater completely blown away (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Anticipation In India

Not just internationally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movies in India as well. The film will hit the big screens in India on July 30, 2026, a day before it hits the big screens in the United States.

Reportedly, the movie, during its advance booking, has already sold more than 8 lakh tickets till now and has grossed over Rs. 25 crore. The movie is surely going to take a bumper opening in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vs The Odyssey

Tom's last film, The Odyssey, also received a fantastic response at the box office in India. The Christopher Nolan directorial has collected Rs. 123.50 crore net in India in 11 days. However, it is expected that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will earn more than The Odyssey in India.