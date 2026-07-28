Spider-Man Brand New Day Reviews: 'One Of The Best Spider-Man Films'; Early Reactions To Tom Holland-Zendaya Starrer Are Highly Positive!

One of the most awaited Hollywood movies, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is all set to hit the big screens on July 31, 2026. The movie stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in the lead roles, and the pre-release buzz about it is simply fantastic. It looks like there were early screenings that happened internationally, and a few reviews are already out. Well, the early reviews are very positive, and an X account has called it "one of the best Spider-Man films".
An international journalist, Erik Davis, tweeted, "Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day injects a ferocious energy into Spidey's latest adventure, delivering all the thrills you'd expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy (sic)." He further called the movie "a genuine love letter to the fans."
An X account named The Hollywood Handle tweeted, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is not only Tom Holland's best Spider-Man movie, it's one of the best Spider-Man films period. Super emotional and heartfelt, packed with unforgettable moments and an amazing direction, it perfectly captures what makes Peter Parker such an enduring hero. I left the theater completely blown away (sic)." Check out the tweets below...
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Anticipation In India
Not just internationally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movies in India as well. The film will hit the big screens in India on July 30, 2026, a day before it hits the big screens in the United States.
Reportedly, the movie, during its advance booking, has already sold more than 8 lakh tickets till now and has grossed over Rs. 25 crore. The movie is surely going to take a bumper opening in India.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Vs The Odyssey
Tom's last film, The Odyssey, also received a fantastic response at the box office in India. The Christopher Nolan directorial has collected Rs. 123.50 crore net in India in 11 days. However, it is expected that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will earn more than The Odyssey in India.