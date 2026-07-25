WATCH: Zendaya Stuns In 10-Year-Old Archival Spiderweb Gown With Daring Thigh-High Slit At Spider-Man Shanghai Event |

Zendaya and Tom Holland turned the Shanghai fan event for Spider-Man: Brand New Day into a major fashion moment as they arrived in coordinated yet contrasting looks that perfectly reflected their individual styles. While Zendaya embraced high-fashion drama in an archival couture creation, Holland opted for timeless tailoring with subtle nods to his superhero alter ego.

The 29-year-old actor stepped out in a breathtaking archival Atelier Versace Haute Couture gown from the label's Spring/Summer 2016 collection. The body-hugging silhouette featured intricate black spiderweb-inspired embroidery, contrasted with softly ruched white detailing, a scoop neckline, asymmetrical shoulder straps and a sheer flowing train.

Read Also Zendaya Channels Greek Goddess In Ivory Backless Jacquemus Gown At The Odyssey London Press Tour |...

A daring thigh-high slit extending almost to the hip added a bold finish, making the couture piece a fitting tribute to the Spider-Man universe. Staying true to her signature minimalist styling, Zendaya accessorised with Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, a Rolex watch, and two sparkling diamond rings, including her engagement ring, allowing the archival masterpiece to remain the centre of attention.

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Standing beside her, Tom Holland embraced understated elegance in a brown double-breasted tailored suit paired with a crisp white button-down shirt. He added a playful superhero-inspired touch with a red plaid tie. Polished black dress shoes and a sleek silver wristwatch completed the actor's sophisticated red-carpet appearance

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Zendaya's latest appearance continues what has become one of the year's most talked-about promotional fashion runs. During Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey press tour, she consistently embraced an ethereal all-white wardrobe inspired by her role as the Greek goddess Athena.

From an ivory Jacquemus gown in London and a sculptural Schiaparelli haute couture creation to archival Givenchy, romantic Paris couture and the unforgettable feathered white gown at the New York premiere, every appearance blended mythology with modern couture, earning widespread praise from fashion enthusiasts.