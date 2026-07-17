Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Bookings Begin In India; Most Expensive Mumbai Ticket Costs ₹2,690

Advance bookings for Tom Holland and Zendaya's highly anticipated film Spider-Man: Brand New Day are now live across India, and the response from moviegoers has been overwhelming. Fans are quickly booking premium format screenings, with ticket prices in Mumbai reaching as high as Rs 2,690, including taxes.

The most expensive ticket currently available is for a 3D screening at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in Bandra. Premium shows at several other multiplexes in the city are also priced above Rs 1,500.

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The makers have reported an exceptional response to Premium Large Format (PLF) and 4DX screenings. Following the early demand, advance bookings have now been rolled out at cinemas across the country. The film is already emerging as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India, with premium shows witnessing brisk sales.

Apart from the excitement surrounding Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker, the film has generated curiosity because of its new creative direction. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who takes over the franchise's next chapter and brings a fresh vision to the story of the beloved superhero.

The film features Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink. It marks Holland's fourth standalone outing as the iconic Marvel superhero after the success of the previous films.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, giving audiences across the country the opportunity to watch it in their preferred language. Viewers will also be able to choose from 2D, 3D and premium formats, including PLF and 4DX.