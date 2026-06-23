Tom Holland Hints One Person Still Remembers Peter Parker's Secret In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker's identity, fans have wondered whether anyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe still remembers the young superhero behind the mask. Now, Tom Holland has dropped an intriguing hint that could change everything ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor, who returns as Peter Parker in the upcoming Marvel film, recently revealed that there is at least one person who still knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. While Holland stopped short of revealing the mystery character's identity, his comments have sparked speculation among fans.

During an interview with IGN, Holland was asked about Peter Parker's situation following the events of No Way Home. The actor said, "I think no one remembers that I'm Spider-Man, apart from one person..."

Tom Holland and Zendaya tease the next stop on the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ world tour. pic.twitter.com/ctMzxXrH6a — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 23, 2026

Before Holland could elaborate further, his co-star Zendaya stepped in to clarify the distinction between Peter Parker and Spider-Man's public image. "Nobody remembers that you're Peter Parker. They know Spider-Man."

Holland then reiterated his point, saying, "One person," before stopping himself from sharing any additional details that could spoil the film's story.

The revelation has fuelled several fan theories online, with audiences now trying to guess who could be the one person still aware of Peter Parker's secret identity. However, the answer will likely remain under wraps until the film arrives in cinemas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day To Release On July 30 In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Holland's fourth standalone outing as the beloved web-slinger. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.

The movie will be released in India on July 30, 2026, by Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

The film will be available in six languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Moviegoers will also have the option of experiencing the superhero adventure across several premium large formats, including 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, ScreenX 3D, Dolby Cinema 2D and 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL], and BIGPIX.