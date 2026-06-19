'Bring Some Tissues': Zendaya's Remark Sparks Fan Theories Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release - VIDEO

Excitement around Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to grow, but it is Zendaya’s latest comments and a fan-driven theory that have become the biggest talking points ahead of the film’s release. The actress, who reprises her role as MJ, is currently promoting the upcoming Marvel film alongside Tom Holland as part of an international publicity tour. While the cast has remained tight-lipped about key plot details, Zendaya recently hinted that audiences should prepare for an emotional experience, setting off fresh speculation among fans.

During a red-carpet appearance, Zendaya encouraged viewers to revisit the previous Spider-Man films before watching the new chapter.

"I would say watch all of our Spider-Man previous just to keep you caught up... And then bring some tissues... we go there," Zendaya said.

Her remarks caught the attention of fans online, many of whom interpreted the statement as a sign that the film could feature a heartbreaking twist. As discussions spread across social media, some viewers began theorising that a major character may not survive the events of the movie.

Adding fuel to the speculation was Zendaya’s appearance at a promotional event in Spain with Tom Holland. Fans closely examined her black premiere gown, particularly its floral embellishments, with some claiming the designs resembled black dahlias.

The flower is often associated with mystery, transformation and power, but some fans also linked it to themes of sorrow, betrayal and tragedy. The interpretation sparked a wave of online discussion, with many wondering whether the outfit was subtly teasing the film’s darker themes.

Reacting to the theory, one social media user wrote, "If those are really black dahlias, the styling team understood the assignment." Another commented, "Black dahlias symbolize betrayal and darkness... Zendaya really said 'I'll let the flowers do the talking'.... But the dress looks great and elegant.."

Although there is no indication that Zendaya’s wardrobe choice was connected to the movie’s storyline, the speculation has only heightened anticipation for the Marvel sequel.

The latest trailer, unveiled in Amsterdam earlier this week, offered a glimpse into the emotional journey awaiting Peter Parker. Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten Peter’s identity, including MJ. As a result, Peter must navigate life as Spider-Man while watching those closest to him move forward without remembering their shared past.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Peter is now fighting crime full-time in a world that no longer remembers him. The emotional strain of seeing his former friends move on triggers a transformation that could either save or endanger everything he cares about. At the same time, he faces a dangerous new villain who appears to be unlike any threat he has encountered before.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. The film is based on the Marvel comic books created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.