Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Is Zendaya Hinting At MJ’s Fate? Her Press Tour Looks Have Fans Worried | Photo: Twitter

Zendaya is set to reprise her role as MJ opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The upcoming film is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange cast a spell that erased Peter Parker's identity from everyone's memory, allowing reality to stabilise after the multiverse crisis.

As a result, MJ no longer remembers Peter Parker or that he is Spider-Man. The story follows Peter as he grapples with loneliness while trying to reconnect with the people he once shared his life with.

Zendaya Says Fans Should 'Bring Some Tissues'

During a press interaction for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya hinted that the film would be an emotional experience for audiences.

“I would say watch all of our Spider-Man previous just to keep you caught up… And then bring some tissues… we go there,” the actress said at a red carpet event for the film.

Her comments have sparked speculation among fans that the upcoming instalment could feature a heartbreaking twist involving MJ.

Fan Theories Suggest a Tragic Twist

Following Zendaya's remarks, some fans have speculated that MJ could meet her end in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Some have linked the theory to Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man recalls losing Gwen Stacy, believing it could have foreshadowed a similar tragedy for Peter Parker.

Others, however, disagree. They point out that MJ already came close to dying in No Way Home before Garfield's Spider-Man saved her, arguing that the filmmakers are unlikely to revisit the same storyline.

Wardrobe Choices Fuel More Speculation

Zendaya's promotional wardrobe has also become the subject of online discussion. Known for embracing themes related to her films, the actress has worn black outfits featuring cobweb-inspired designs during several Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional appearances.

Some fans believe the black ensembles symbolise mourning and have interpreted them as a possible hint about MJ's fate. The theory has also drawn comparisons with actress Millie Bobby Brown's promotional wardrobe for Stranger Things Season 5.

However, Zendaya broke the pattern during the China press tour by wearing a white dress from Versace's Spring 2016 couture collection. The outfit featured zig-zagging white fabric with black crystal-embellished netting and an asymmetrical silhouette with a thigh-high slit.

Some fans pointed out that white is traditionally associated with mourning in Chinese culture, leading them to speculate that the actress may still be subtly hinting at a tragic turn for her character. However, these remain fan theories, and neither Marvel Studios nor the filmmakers have confirmed anything about MJ's fate in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.