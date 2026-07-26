Video: Christopher Nolan Hails Satyajit Ray As One Of India's Greatest Filmmakers, Says Pather Panchali 'Blew My Mind'

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan paid tribute to legendary Indian director Satyajit Ray, calling Pather Panchali an unforgettable cinematic experience. During a recent visit to the famous Criterion Closet in New York, Nolan described the 1955 classic as a film that "just blew my mind" and revealed that he is looking forward to watching the remaining two parts of The Apu Trilogy.

A video shared by the Criterion Collection on X shows Nolan browsing through the extensive library of classic films. While exploring the shelves, the Oscar-winning director stopped at The Apu Trilogy and spoke about Ray's lasting impact on world cinema.

"And then there's the Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the greatest Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story."

The Criterion Closet is home to more than 1,000 classic films from around the world and regularly welcomes filmmakers, actors and artists, who select titles that have inspired them throughout their careers.

Released in 1955, Pather Panchali marked the beginning of The Apu Trilogy. Based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay's novel, the Bengali-language film follows the childhood of Apu and his family as they navigate poverty in rural Bengal. Celebrated for its realistic storytelling and emotional depth, the film earned international acclaim and continues to be regarded as one of the greatest films ever made.

The story continues in Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959), which trace Apu's journey from adolescence to adulthood, completing one of cinema's most celebrated trilogies.

Nolan's appreciation for Indian cinema comes alongside his long-standing connection with the country. The filmmaker recently visited India with producer Emma Thomas and actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland as part of the global promotional tour for The Odyssey. It marked his third official visit to the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Nolan said the India leg of the tour had been planned for years and was not a last-minute addition. Reflecting on an earlier visit, he recalled travelling to Mumbai at the invitation of his friend Shivendra for a conference on the future of cinema.

"I met a lot of filmmakers and really got to know a little bit about the film culture here," Nolan said.

He also praised Indian moviegoers for their passion for cinema, saying, "I've never been anywhere in the world with an appreciation of what movies can be and what they should be for audiences. To me, it seemed crazy that we wouldn't be bringing our films here to Mumbai for Mumbai audiences," before adding that it was "an absolute thrill" to finally do so.

Nolan also revealed that he had planned to visit Mumbai during the release of Tenet, which was partially filmed in the city, but the trip was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Before his latest visit, he spent around 10 days in India in 2019 while shooting key sequences for Tenet, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. His first official visit to the country was in 2011, when he filmed portions of The Dark Knight Rises at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, based on Homer's epic poem, released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.