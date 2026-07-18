Christopher Nolan's Ajrakh Tie At The Odyssey Premiere In New York Puts Indian Craft On The Global Stage |

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan made a subtle yet powerful fashion statement at the New York premiere of his much-awaited film The Odyssey, shining a global spotlight on one of India's oldest textile traditions. The Oscar-winning director stepped onto the red carpet wearing a custom Ajrakh silk tie designed by Indian designer Aahaan Tandon, beautifully blending timeless tailoring with centuries-old Indian craftsmanship.

Nolan paired the handcrafted tie with a classic navy-black suit and a crisp white shirt, allowing the intricate design of the accessory to stand out. The tie featured delicate diamond motifs enclosed within larger star-and-floral medallions, a signature element of the traditional Ajrakh print. The understated yet elegant look quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, who praised the filmmaker for incorporating Indian textile heritage into an international event.

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What Is Ajrakh Print?

Ajrakh is among the oldest surviving block-printing traditions in South Asia, with a history spanning several centuries. The intricate textile art has been preserved and practised for generations by artisan communities in the Kutch region of Gujarat and across Sindh in present-day Pakistan.

Created through a meticulous hand-block printing process using natural dyes and multiple stages of dyeing and washing, Ajrakh is recognised for its rich indigo, madder red, black and white colour palette, along with its symmetrical geometric and floral motifs. Every piece is handcrafted, making each creation unique and a reflection of exceptional artisanal skill.

The word Ajrakh is widely believed to have originated from the Sindhi phrase "aaj rakh," meaning "keep it today," referring to the time-intensive process that requires fabrics to be set aside between various stages of printing and dyeing.

The director posed alongside his wife and longtime producing partner during the film's premiere before later appearing with cast members Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. While the ensemble remained characteristically minimalist, the handcrafted accessory became the highlight of his appearance, celebrating Indian artistry on one of cinema's biggest stages.