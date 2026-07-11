Christopher Nolan Dines At This Mumbai Seafood Restaurant With His Family; Netizens Wonder 'If He Tried Their Special Crabs Thali' |

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is making the most of his brief visit to India. After attending the grand Mumbai premiere of his upcoming film The Odyssey on July 10, the Oscar-winning director was spotted enjoying a late-night meal with his family at one of the city's most celebrated seafood destinations.

Videos circulating on social media showed Nolan stepping out of the iconic Trishna Restaurant in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda area late at night. Despite the crowd of fans and onlookers gathered outside the restaurant, the director quietly exited with his family after dinner, with the sighting quickly becoming a talking point online.

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The visit sparked curiosity among movie buffs and food lovers alike, many of whom were eager to know which Mumbai eatery had found a place on Nolan's itinerary during his short two-day stay. The answer was Trishna, a legendary restaurant located in the heart of Kala Ghoda, Fort, renowned for its exceptional coastal cuisine and authentic Mangalorean-style seafood.

As soon as the videos surfaced, social media users couldn't resist speculating about the filmmaker's order. Many wondered whether Nolan had sampled the restaurant's most iconic offering, its world-famous Butter Garlic Crab, a dish that has become synonymous with Trishna over the years.

The restaurant is best known for serving perfectly cooked crab coated in its signature rich pepper-garlic butter sauce. Other crowd favourites include Butter Pepper Garlic Jumbo Prawns, Crab Claws, Squid Butter Pepper Garlic & Hyderabadi Fish Tikka.

Nolan is currently in India as part of the promotional tour for The Odyssey, accompanied by actor Tom Holland and Hollywood star Matt Damon, who plays the legendary Greek king Odysseus in the film. The trio arrived in Mumbai for the film's first-ever India premiere and promotional activities scheduled across July 10 and 11.