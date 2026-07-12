Tom Holland Stays In ₹12-Lakh-Per-Night Tata Suite At Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace During The Odyssey India Tour; Inside India's One Of Most Luxurious Hotel Stays |

Hollywood star Tom Holland is living in unparalleled luxury during his visit to Mumbai for the India promotions of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey. The Spider-Man actor has reportedly checked into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where he is staying in the property's ultra-exclusive Tata Suite, widely regarded as one of India's most luxurious hotel accommodations.

According to reports, the Tata Suite commands a nightly tariff ranging between ₹7 lakh and ₹12 lakh, depending on the season and availability. Known as the presidential suite of the heritage hotel, it has long been the preferred residence for world leaders, royalty and global celebrities visiting Mumbai.

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India's one of the most expensive stays:

Spread across an impressive 5,000 square feet, the Tata Suite seamlessly combines the grandeur of the Taj Mahal Palace's historic architecture with world-class contemporary comforts. The lavish accommodation features two luxurious bedrooms, a 15-seater private boardroom, a fully equipped gymnasium, an exclusive spa complete with a sauna, and breathtaking panoramic views of the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea.

Every corner of the suite reflects timeless elegance, from its soaring vaulted ceilings adorned with gold and silver detailing to museum-worthy Indian artworks, Italian marble bathrooms and personalized butler service that caters to guests around the clock.

Global celebrities stayed at Tata suit:

Over the years, the Tata Suite has welcomed several distinguished guests, including former US Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, reality star Kim Kardashian, and now Tom Holland joins the elite list of international personalities who have experienced its unmatched luxury.

Tom Holland Mumbai tour:

Holland is currently in Mumbai alongside acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actor Matt Damon as part of The Odyssey's global promotional tour. Mumbai has officially become one of the key international stops for the film's campaign, joining cities including London, Paris and New York. The visit is particularly significant as it marks the first time a Christopher Nolan film has received a dedicated premiere event in India.