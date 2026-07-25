Israeli Reality TV Star Yakir Levi Dies After 28th-Floor Fall At Miami Luxury Resort, Sent Friends 'I'm Coming' Text Moments Before

Former reality TV star Yakir Levi dies | Photo Via Instagram

Former Israeli reality TV star Yakir Levi died on Monday night in a fall from the 28th floor of a luxury South Florida resort, just moments after texting friends that he was on his way to meet them. Levi, an Israeli immigrant who built a successful life in Los Angeles after rising from humble beginnings, was staying at the Acqualina Resort and Residences in Sunny Isles Beach when the fatal incident occurred.

Former reality TV star Yakir Levi dies

Reports state that, Levi was set to meet his friends for a night out. As they arrived at the resort's valet on Monday night, Levi sent a brief text message reading, "I'm coming." Seconds later, they heard a loud crash followed by screams outside the building.

Levi's close friend, Eran Hersh, told the Daily Mail that he does not believe the entrepreneur died by suicide, describing the 45-year-old as someone who embraced life.

"They were all meeting up to go out. It just doesn’t make any sense. It’s impossible for me to think that he just committed suicide. The day before he was on a boat smoking a cigar, having the time of his life," he said.

Levi leaves behind his wife and three children, ages 4, 10 and 12. The Los Angeles resident was pronounced dead at the scene after the fatal fall Monday night.

Authorities have not publicly announced a cause or manner of death, and officials have not indicated whether foul play is suspected. The investigation remains ongoing.

Funeral arrangements are expected to take place in Israel, where Levi will be buried, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Born in Ramla, Israel, Levi transformed a humble upbringing into a successful career in Los Angeles, a journey that made him a standout on Israel's Channel 13 reality series The Americans. The show chronicled the lives of Israeli expatriates chasing the American dream, with Levi's rags-to-riches story making him one of its most recognisable cast members.