Hema Malini Reveals Dharmendra's Emotional Last Message Before He Passed Away: 'Be United With Family...'

Hema Malini Shares Dharmendra's Final Message Before His Death | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently opened up about her husband, Dharmendra, who died on 24 November 2025 at the age of 89, days before his 90th birthday, his demise left the film industry in shock, recalling the emotional message he shared with her before his demise. She revealed that he always urged Hema to stay united with the family and spend time with their children.

Hema Malini Shares Dharmendra's Final Message Before His Death

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Hema said, "Dharam ji would always say, be with the kids as much as possible. Spend time with the children, with the family. He always said, be united with the family, that is very important in today’s times, which doesn’t really happen now. These days, kids go their separate ways. This is exactly what he said, ‘Be with the family. Be together with all of them. Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance.'"

Hema Malini On Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol

Praising Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's sons, Hema Malini described them as "wonderful boys." Calling them "very sweet," she said, "Sunny is very nice. Bobby is very good. We are all always together. We don't do any publicity, but internally we are all good. We are all united. We are a very happy family." Her remarks reflected the close bond the family continues to share despite staying away from the spotlight.