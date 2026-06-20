'Just Because My Family Is Famous...': Bobby Deol Reacts To Sunny Deol's Angry Outburst At Paps During Dharmendra's Illness

Bobby Deol Speaks On Sunny Deol's Viral Paparazzi Clash | Photo Via Instagram

Following Dharmendra's death, Bobby Deol has reacted to his brother Sunny Deol's angry outburst at paparazzi during their father Dharmendra's illness in 2025. Dharmendra, who had been discharged from hospital and returned to his Mumbai home before his death, saw Sunny lose his cool at photographers stationed outside the residence, with the actor even lashing out at them.

Bobby Deol On Sunny Deol's Angry Outburst At Paps

Defending Sunny, Bobby said that just because they belong to a famous family, their personal moments are constantly under public scrutiny. Speaking to Zoom, Bobby said that not everyone is to be blamed for it and that he does not want to think about that moment every time he recalls it. He added that he does not want to dwell on or discuss the incident, as it is not something that has happened only to his family but to many people out there as well.

'They Don't See The Pain Family Is Going Through'

"Just because my family is a famous family, people notice these things. But in any normal town, anywhere, when something goes wrong, people just want a video and put it on Instagram. They don’t see the pain that the person or the family is going through. I think people need to realise that. Once they do, they may stop getting carried away with reels and things like that."

On Losing Dharmendra: 'Has Been Tough'

On losing Dharmendra, Bobby said that one is never truly prepared for such a loss, admitting that it has been a difficult time. However, he still feels very positive as he can sense Dharmendra’s energy and warmth, stating that losing a parent is always tough for anyone.

He added that anyone who has lost a parent has to go through the grief in their own way, as there is no fixed method of dealing with it. One simply has to find their own way to cope. He further said that he feels his father is everywhere with him, around him, and within him

Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89 due to an age-related illness, at his residence in Mumbai