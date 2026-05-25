Hema Malini Accepts Padma Vibhushan For Late Husband Dharmendra In Delhi; Daughter Ahana Deol Gets Emotional- VIDEO

Veteran actor Hema Malini accepted the posthumous Padma Vibhushan awarded to her late husband, Dharmendra, during the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday evening, May 25. The emotional moment was attended by daughter Ahana Deol, who appeared visibly emotional during the ceremony.
Hema Malini Accepts Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan
Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media, showing Hema Malini looking overwhelmed as she accepted the honour on behalf of the late actor in the presence of dignitaries and guests. Dressed in a pink saree for the occasion, she was seen receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu.
Check out the video:
During the ceremony, Ahana became emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seen clapping as mother Hema Malini received the award, while her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, sat beside her.
Earlier, speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country. "It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier," she said.
Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89 due to an age-related illness at his residence in Mumbai.
Dharmendra, regarded as one of the most celebrated stars in Indian cinema, was honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, for his immense contribution to the film industry over several decades.
Known for blockbuster films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Phool Aur Patthar, the actor enjoyed a massive fan following across generations and left behind an unforgettable cinematic legacy.