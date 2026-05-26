Esha Deol Gets Emotional As Hema Malini Receives Dharmendra's Padma Award: 'Wished He Was There In Crisp White Shirt & Blue Suit'

The family of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra turned emotional after he was posthumously honoured with the prestigious Padma award in Delhi on Monday (May 25). The special moment became even more touching as his daughter, actress Esha Deol, shared an emotional note remembering her father and expressing how much the family wished he could have been present to receive the honour himself.

Taking to social media, Esha shared glimpses from the ceremony and recalled how the family missed the iconic actor during the proud moment.

She wrote, "A moment of pride A moment of emotion, How we so deeply wished he was present today dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit looking as handsome as always with excitement of a young boy going to receive the prestigious award."

Esha added, "Yesterday as my mother represented our family and received the award. And the youngest of us Ahana represented all the 6 of us his children & shed tears & clapped in honour of our father A man who we love, who we cherish, who we miss & who we proudly call our papa. Forever in our hearts (sic)."

On May 25, veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini accepted the award on behalf of her late husband from President Droupadi Murmu. Dressed in a soft pink saree and elegant diamond jewellery, Hema looked emotional during the ceremony as she held the prestigious honour close to her heart.

The ceremony also saw Ahana Deol representing all six Deol siblings. Esha revealed in her post that Ahana became emotional and broke down while applauding their father’s incredible contribution to Indian cinema.

#WATCH | Delhi | Padma Vibhushan awarded to legendary veteran actor late Dharmendra by President Droupadi Murmu



BJP MP Hema Malini received the honour awarded to her late husband and legendary actor for his contribution in the field of Arts



(Video source: President of… pic.twitter.com/HglPJJAXRl — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Known as one of Bollywood’s most loved superstars, Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 following prolonged age-related health complications. His death left the film industry and millions of fans saddened.

With a glorious career spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra delivered several memorable films including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Phool Aur Patthar, cementing his place as one of Indian cinema’s greatest stars.