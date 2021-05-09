'Spider-Man' actor Andrew Garfield reveals why he doesn't like to use social media

Washington: Hollywood star Andrew Garfield might be playing a social media influencer in his new movie 'Mainstream' but that doesn't mean that the actor agrees with using the platforms.

According to Fox News, the British actor is starring as Link, a YouTube star who takes a young artist (Maya Hawke) under his wing. The two are soon consumed by what it means to become a viral celebrity.

Garfield told Fox News this was a departure for him in terms of character. "It is a very outlandish, extreme, kind of liberated, uncensored, untethered from reality in certain ways, kind of pure id, pure ego kind of character," he described.