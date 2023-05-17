 South Superstar Nagarjuna unleashes revolutionary virtual production stage at Annapurna Studios & Qube Cinema
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSouth Superstar Nagarjuna unleashes revolutionary virtual production stage at Annapurna Studios & Qube Cinema

South Superstar Nagarjuna unleashes revolutionary virtual production stage at Annapurna Studios & Qube Cinema

A magnificent curved LED wall, spanning an awe-inspiring 60 feet in width and 20 feet in height, serves as the centrepiece.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

South Superstar Nagarjuna owned Annapurna Studios and Qube Cinema, the renowned entities in the South Indian film industry, have recently unveiled their groundbreaking venture, the ANR Virtual Production Stage, situated in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. 

This state-of-the-art ICVFX (In-Camera Visual Effects) facility is poised to usher in a new era of film production, promising to transform the way filmmakers bring their artistic visions to life.

Having undergone rigorous testing since October 2022, the ANR Virtual Production Stage has already played host to a myriad of projects, including feature films, commercials, and captivating music videos. 

With its advent, the limitations of physical location and space are rendered obsolete, empowering filmmakers to narrate their stories without boundaries.

Read Also
Nagarjuna gets 'stop work' notice over illegal construction work in Goa
article-image

A giant curved LED with an ultra-high refresh rate

At the heart of this remarkable facility lies cutting-edge technology, redefining the very essence of film production. A magnificent curved LED wall, spanning an awe-inspiring 60 feet in width and 20 feet in height, serves as the centrepiece. 

Boasting an impressive 2.3 mm dot-pitch, an ultra-high refresh rate, and an extensive color gamut, this technological marvel captivates the senses, providing a canvas for boundless creativity.

To complement the immersive LED displays, state-of-the-art camera tracking systems, employing Stype's RedSpy, enable precise synchronization of real and virtual elements, seamlessly blending the two realms. 

Additionally, the incorporation of powerful rendering systems, expertly crafted using Unreal Engine, allows for the instantaneous creation of intricate, lifelike virtual environments, brimming with astonishing detail.

Read Also
Nagarjuna unveils Telugu poster of Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar's Har Har Mahadev in Hyderabad
article-image

An advantage to the filmmakers

Thanks to the ANR Virtual Production Stage, filmmakers are no longer bound by the constraints of physical locations. They can traverse the globe effortlessly, capturing scenes in diverse settings without the need for arduous relocations. 

Furthermore, the facility grants them unprecedented control over atmospheric conditions, empowering them to manipulate weather and lighting at will, thereby unlocking a world of endless possibilities and unfettered artistic expression.

Read Also
Ayan Mukerji thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna for their special appearances in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah to rehabilitate 300 victims of religious conversion at ashram,...

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah to rehabilitate 300 victims of religious conversion at ashram,...

Salman Khan's sister Arpita's ₹5 lakh diamond earrings get stolen from Khar flat, house help...

Salman Khan's sister Arpita's ₹5 lakh diamond earrings get stolen from Khar flat, house help...

BTS’ RM shares ‘secret recipe’ behind his unique collaborations

BTS’ RM shares ‘secret recipe’ behind his unique collaborations

Homi Adajania reveals Dimple Kapadia walked off Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo sets in between shoot for...

Homi Adajania reveals Dimple Kapadia walked off Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo sets in between shoot for...

South Superstar Nagarjuna unleashes revolutionary virtual production stage at Annapurna Studios &...

South Superstar Nagarjuna unleashes revolutionary virtual production stage at Annapurna Studios &...