'Sounds like essay I wrote about cow in 4th standard': Twitterati troll Nick Jonas for Karva Chauth tweet

Glam industry celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on the evening of October 17th. Many B-town who recently married this year was very much keen to celebrate their first ever Karwa Chauth after marriage. Right from Sonam Kapoor to 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra celebrated the .
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas. PeeCee posted adorable pictures with husband. Nick Jonas who witnessed this Hindu tradition for the first time also elated to share his experience on social media with a brief written post on Karwa Chauth.
He posted couple of funny pictures with PeeCee and wrote," My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!"
But as soon as Twitterati noticed the post by Nick Joans they trolled him for the caption written alongside the pictures.
A user tweeted, ''This sounds like how I used to write an essay abt "Cow" in my 4th standard''
Another user wrote,"Ye kuch DAV pledge jaisa hai - "Bharat hamara desh hai. Hum sab bharatwasi bhai behen hain. Humein apna desh praanon se bhi pyara hai...""
One wrote,"Biwiji ke dabao mein tweet aaya hai! Aap samjhte nahi hain! 😂😅"
One user realte his caption with 'Welcome' movies famous dialouge,"Meri aik taang nakli hai main hockey ka bohat acha player tha. Phir aik din Udhay bhai ko mere pr ghusa aya inhon ne meri aik taang tor di. Dil ky naik hain mujhe hospital le kr gaye wahan mera elaj krwaya, mujhe nakli taang lgwa kr di."
