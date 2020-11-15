Soumitra Chatterjee and the quest for an actor's identity

The reason for this extended introduction is to headline the fact that the death of a cultural icon doesn’t occur in a vacuum. If one is to write about the end, it is only natural to hark back to how it all began.

If Uttam Kumar was the glamorous ‘leading actor’ of the industry, Soumitra Chatterjee gave him a run for his money in the realm of ‘character-acting’. Soumitra’s passion for playing versatile roles burnt bright, even during his last days, which he spent starring in several budget scripts and crowdpleasers.

Often, he spoke of how grateful he was to Manik-da (Satyajit Ray) for offering him the chance to “live several lives” during the course of his own. The same, he mentioned, goes for Tapan Sinha and Tarun Majumdar.

However, it would come as a surprise to many that Soumitra Chatterjee had failed his first-ever screen-test. After auditioning for the lead in ‘Nilachaley Mahaprabhu’, he was disheartened to know that the director, Kartik Chattopadhyay, had opted for Asim Kumar instead for the role.

Undaunted, Soumitra continued orbiting the Tollygunge film circuit. When Satyajit Ray was screen-testing for ‘Aparajito’ (1956), Soumitra was spotted by the chief assistant director around by the recce and summoned inside. On seeing him, Ray had lamented, “If only were you to be a bit younger…”

If his journey had ended there, Bengali cinema would have suffered an immeasurable loss. But time, like the magic cure-all it is, is also self-preserving. It has a way of making sure legacies are made.

In time, Soumitra learnt enough about the film industry to frequent sets with potential. Once again, he found himself where Ray was shooting ‘Jalsaghar’. One look at him and the director knew he had found his actor — Soumitra was signed in for Ray’s next film, ‘Apur Sansar’, and the tale beyond is known to almost everyone at this point.

Both these men would eventually go on to shape each other’s legacy in more ways than one. Appearing in as many as fourteen of his films, Soumitra’s centrality to Ray’s work goes down in the cinematic hall of fame, as akin to other key actor-director collaborations in the history of film — Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, Toshiro Mifune and Akira Kurosawa, or Max von Sydow and Ingmar Bergman.