Sonu Sood says, 'I don’t have that interest in joining politics.'

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has always been at the forefront when it comes to helping people. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

When asked if he feels insecure, Sonu shares, “I don’t feel insecure. I am just doing my job and feel blessed. If anyone feels insecure, It’s unfortunate. My mother always told me if you face loads of problems while pursuing something, then you should be sure that you are treading the right path. On average, every day, we get 30,000 to 40,000 requests for help. We try to help as many as possible. Yes, we also have to find out if it’s a genuine need. We do that. I have been doing so much we understand what to filter. For example, there was a liver transplant in 20 days for this child. He is from Jodhpur. I approached a hospital and got them funds from the Rajasthan CM fund. We don’t need to stop but keep helping them.”

With all the good work that Sonu does, there are a few scammers who misuse his name. “Yes, there are some posters that have an inscription that I will get people jobs. Under my foundation, they ask for money for registration to aid them with their medical expenses. So we keep reminding people that we don’t charge and do everything free of cost,” he explains.

Given his busy schedule, we quiz him about how he makes time for shooting films. “I find time to work in films. And if someone is trying to reach me, I always try to find time to make it up for them,” he says.

Sonu is very clear about his stand when it comes to joining politics. “I was associated but never wanted to join any party. My idea is to help. This is a better place. I don’t have that interest in joining politics and I am happy in this space,” he avers.

A renowned actor and a real-life hero all across India, Sonu has achieved so much till date. When asked if there is something else he would like to add to his illustrious cap, he states, “I believe, I should be linked to people to inspire and to be inspired by them and to engage them in some type of good activity. As a result, we can change more and more lives. This is what I would like to accomplish in the years to come. Life is more important, and we have a more precious yet different priority than spending time in front of the camera.”

On a parting note, we ask him if he would ever write a book on his life and also act in his own biopic. “(Smiles), I feel almighty God is making a real film for me through his guidance, and he is directing me to carry on my work in whatever direction he wishes. Iss se badi baat kya hogi? There can be no better journey than serving mankind,” he concludes.