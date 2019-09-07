Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan weave the magic of love with 'Kaash'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a soulful new track from her upcoming movie 'Zoya Factor' on Friday.

The second song of the flick, 'Kaash' also features Sonam's co-actor Dulquer Salmaan.

The 'Neerja' actor shared the link of the song on Twitter and wrote, "To fill your monsoons with love, we bring you the ultimate love anthem!" Sung by Arijit Singh and Alyssa Mendonsa, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The upcoming comedy is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian Cricket Team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the men in blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film which will hit the big screens on September 20 this year.