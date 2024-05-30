Sonal Chauhan Supports Sharmin Segal Amid Trolling: 'Videos Are Manipulated To Make This Actor Look Bad'

Actress Sonal Chauhan, best known for her role in Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi, extended support to Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actress Sharmin Segal who is getting brutally trolled for her 'expressionless' acting in the series. She was also criticised for being 'rude' to her co-stars during the promotions of the show. Recently, Sonal shared a long note on her official Instagram account to defend Sharmin.

Sonal said she feels 'sad' to see netizens making a 'villain out of a person'. While she did not name anyone in the post, her caption hinted at the brutal trolling of Sharmin.

Sonal wrote, "It is so sad to see how social media/some Instagram pages are making a villain out of a person just because trolling them at this point will bring them a little more traction and engagement."

The actress added, "It is quite evident how videos are being manipulated to make this particular actor look bad or how statements out of the whole interview are being put there just because making them look bad is 'trending' right now. Don't forget that you started this trend and you're adding to it. You are adding to the narrative. One's onscreen performance does not define their entire character or personality. She's not the villain, you are."

Sonal also added hashtags like 'shame on you', 'draw a line' and 'be human'. While the post can't be seen on her page now, a screenshot of the same has gone viral on social media platforms.



Sharmin was also criticised and called a nepo kid after the show's release. Recently, a clip from the star cast's interview went viral and netizens felt that she tried to belittle Sanjeeda Sheikh. A few days back, Sharmin was also slammed for 'disrespecting' Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha.

Earlier, Sharmin had revealed that she had to audition 16 times to finally bag the role and that she had to undergo preparations for a year.

Heeramandi has emerged to be one of the most watched series to have released this year, and while the show was lauded as was the cast, Sharmin was the only one who was bashed for her unimpressive acting chops in the magnum opus. The actress was even trolled under her social media posts, so much so that she had to turn off the comments.