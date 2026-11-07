'Some Films Aren’t Measured By The Length Of A Role...': Kajal Aggarwal On Her Less Screen Time In Ramayana

Kajal Aggarwal On Her Less Screen Time In Ramayana | Instagram

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. However, the movie also features many other actors in supporting and cameo roles. One of them is Kajal Aggarwal, who has a cameo in the film. She portrays the character of Mandodari in the movie, and her fans have been quite upset that the actress has such a small role in the movie. On Saturday, Kajal took to Instagram to share a long note about Ramayana and also mentioned her small role in the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal expresses pride in Ramayana

Kajal wrote, "It is an immense moment of pride to be associated with a magnum opus like Ramayan, in any capacity. @worldoframayana @ramayanamovie 😍 Albeit my role may be small, being part of a story that is so deeply woven into our culture, our history and our very existence, and being associated with a phenomenal team of such passionate and dedicated artists and technicians, truly fills my heart (sic)."

Kajal Aggarwal thanks makers

The actress further thanked Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari for giving her an opportunity to be a part of a film that will forever be etched in India's history and which is taking Indian cinema to global cinema.

Kajal Aggarwal praises co-stars

While praising Ranbir, Yash, Sai, Ravie, and others, Kajal wrote, "To all the wonderful artists, you were nothing short of phenomenal and such an inspiration. Your dedication, talent and commitment are a reminder to always raise the bar and put our very best foot forward (sic)."

She called Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Adinath Kothare her dear friends and wrote, "Sharing screen space, conversations and so many laughs with you was an absolute joy!"

Kajal Aggarwal on her role's length in Ramayana

While mentioning the length of her role, the actress wrote, "Some films aren’t measured by the length of a role or the minutes spent on screen. They are measured by the magnitude of the story, the passion behind its making and the privilege of being associated with something so deeply rooted in our collective faith and divinity (sic)."

Kajal ended the post by thanking her team and all the assistant directors.

While Kajal had a small role in Ramayana, everyone is expecting that in Ramayana Part 2, she will have better screen time.