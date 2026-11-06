Mahesh Bhatt Reveals He Couldn't Hold Back Tears Watching Ranbir Kapoor's Exile Scene In Ramayana: 'I Tried Hard Not To Cry'

Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has received appreciation from several quarters, but one of the most emotional reactions has come from filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The filmmaker, who is Ranbir's father-in-law, recently opened up about his experience of watching the film and admitted that one particular scene left him struggling to hold back his tears.

During an interaction with Variety India, Mahesh recalled the sequence in which Lord Rama is asked to leave Ayodhya and spend 14 years in exile. He revealed that the emotional impact of the scene was so strong that he found it difficult to speak even after the screening ended.

Recalling the moment, Mahesh said, "Just before the interval, Rama was sent into exile for 14 years. I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone to watch the film with young filmmakers and writers, and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t. Nor could I say much. Great experiences make you silent."

Apart from Ranbir's performance, Mahesh was equally impressed by Yash's portrayal of Ravana. He praised director Nitesh Tiwari for maintaining a balance between the two powerful characters and ensuring that their performances did not become overwhelming.

Sharing his thoughts on the performances, the filmmaker said, "Yash mesmerized me as Ravana. Nitesh Tiwari reins in all that power; it could so easily have become too much. I was still under its spell when Ranbir entered, and the film did not immediately rise for me with his arrival. Then he walked towards the camera and folded his hands. I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him. As the family gathered around Rama, the epic came close. Arun Govil was heartbreakingly total."

About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The ambitious project features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."