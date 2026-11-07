'Memories And Experience Will Always Remain': Ramayana Actor Says His Scenes As Sumantra Were Edited Out Of Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer

Ramayana Actor Thanks Makers Despite His Scenes Being Cut | Instagram

Actor Satyen Chaturvedi, who was set to portray Sumantra in Nitesh Tiwari's recently released film Ramayana, has revealed that his portions have been edited out of the film. The actor shared the update through a social media post, expressing gratitude for having been considered for a character from the epic and getting the opportunity to be part of a project of such magnitude.

Satyen Chaturvedi Reacts After His Role Edited Out From Ramayana

In his post, Chaturvedi wrote, "Not every scene an actor shoots makes it to the final screen, and that’s part and parcel of our journey. My portions as Sumantra in @iamnamitmalhotra Ramayana, directed by @niteshtiwari22, have been edited out."

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Ramayana Actor Thanks Makers Despite His Scenes Being Cut

He further thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for considering him for the role, adding that although his scenes would not make it to the screen, the memories and experience would remain with him.

The actor added, "The scenes may not have made it to the screen, but the memories and the experience will always remain. Grateful to have been a part of this magnificent journey."

While Chaturvedi has confirmed that his portions have been removed, the reason behind the decision remains unknown. The makers are yet to issue a response on the development.

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan in lead roles, is among the most anticipated Indian film projects.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2

Ramayana witnessed a 25.9% drop in its India net collections on Day 2. The film earned Rs 48.05 crore on Friday, compared with Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day. Despite the decline, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in India within two days, taking its total net collection to Rs 112.90 crore.