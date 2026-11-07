'I Don't Remember Those Kinds Of Scenes...': Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Sai Pallavi's Action Sequence As Sita In Ramayana; Gives Special Message To Salman Khan | FPJ Exclusive

Dipika Chikhlia Reacts To Sai Pallavi's Action Sequence in Ramayana | Instagram / YouTube

Veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia played the role of Sita in the TV show Ramayan, which aired in 1987. The show was directed by Ramanand Sagar, and till now, people remember it and love it. So, of course, when Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was released recently, there were comparisons with the show. The film has an action sequence featuring Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Sita in it. The sequence is getting a mixed response from the audience, as some are loving it, while some are trolling the makers for it.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Dipika and spoke to her about the movie Ramayana and Sita's action sequence.

Have you watched the movie Ramayana?

No, I would be going in the following week. I guess post-Diwali, I might be watching. I'm sure it must be very grand.

The makers of Ramayana have shown Sita doing action, and that sequence is getting a mixed response from the audience. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, I saw that on Instagram (action sequence). I really don't know. The memory that I have of Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramayana, which was majorly a part of our Ramayan, I don't remember that anywhere we had those kinds of scenes. But there are more than 300 Ramayanas in our country. Every story, every Ramayana is a little different from the other one. So they (makers) may have picked up something from some Ramayana, which I'm not aware of.

On Friday, at the trailer launch of Maatrabhumi, when Salman Khan was asked about watching Ramayana, he said that he has watched the one which was made by Ramanand Sagar. How does it feel that after so many years, even a superstar remembers a show which you were a part of?

I would like to personally thank Salman Khan ji and tell him thank you so very much for having watched our Ramayan and mentioning it. So, please put that across!

Dipika's New Film Notice

Dipika's new film titled Notice, which also stars Arun Govil, has started streaming on Waves OTT.