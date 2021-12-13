Sohum Shah to begin shoot for his upcoming film 'Maharani 2' on Dec 17

Sohum Shah made headlines with his much-talked-about series 'Maharani' that revolved around politics in Bihar. The sensitive subject is one many shy away from but not Sohum, who’s consistently chosen to pick riveting and envelope-pushing content.

The actor who rose to fame with 'Tumbadd', is now all set to start shooting for 'Maharani 2'.

In 'Maharani', the actor stood out in the ensemble cast in his role as Bheema Bharti for which he went the extra mile and not only worked on the nuances of his character but also underwent a physical transformation, gained extra pounds and grew a moustache to look the part.

Sohum Shah now revives the powerful yet complex character in the second season of 'Maharani', as he starts shooting for the show in Bhopal this month.

Says a source, “Sohum has been and will be hopping cities with tight shoot schedules and work commitments. He will start the shoot for 'Maharani 2' in Bhopal, from 17th December."

Apart from the successful series, Sohum Shah also has Reema Kagti’s Fallen, and many exciting developments in the pipeline.

