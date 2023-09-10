Sobhita Dhulipala Says She Will Be 'Thrilled' To Star In Don 3 Opposite Ranveer Singh: 'Would Love To Audition' | Photo Via Instagram.

Ever since Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will play the lead role in Don 3, fans have been wondering who will play the female lead in the third film of the Don franchise. While names like Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani have been speculated to be a part of the cast, now Sobhita Dhulipala has expressed her wish to be in Don 3.

Sobhita said that she would be thrilled to be part of Don 3. The actress said that after Made in Heaven 2 came out, there were many people who were like, 'Tara (Sobhita's character in Made In Heaven) is feisty' and 'Tara's energy is like Roma's vibe'.

"So, that comparison was flattering; I love the films. Priyanka was amazing as Roma. Just the prospect that people thought this was a well-suited thing was amazing. I would love to audition for it (Don 3)," she told PTI in an interview.

Ranveer has taken over from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular role in two Don movies, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's Don, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Sharing the teaser of Don 3 on social media, Farhan wrote, "A New Era Begins #Don3." He also tagged Pushkar Gayatri in the post.