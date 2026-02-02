Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Release Date & Time: Final 4 Couples Revealed Already? Here's What To Expect In Upcoming Episodes

Single's Inferno Season 5 | Netflix

Single's Inferno Season 5 is already creating a buzz on social media. New episodes are set to release in the coming week, and with the finale just a week away, fans are eager to find out who will end up pairing on Netflix's popular Korean dating show.

Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10 Release Date & Time

Single's Inferno Season 5 episodes 8, 9, and 10 will be released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The new episodes will be released altogether at 1.30 pm IST.

What Will Happen In Single's Inferno Season 5 Episodes 8-10?

As per the Rednote's spoiler, there are 4 couples who will allegedly end up together. The couples who are expected to pair up by the end of the show are- Hyeon-woo and Kim Go-eun, Lee Jo-young and Kim Jae-jin, Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il, & Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been.

As per the online speculations, the couples who are expected to go to paradise in the upcoming episodes are expected to be- Mina Sue and Seung-il, Hee-sun and Su-bee, Jo-young and Hyun-jae, and Go-eun and Hyeon-woo. The ones who are expected to stay in inferno are expected to be- Jae-jin, Min-gee, Ig-eon, Hae-un, Seung-min, Ye-jin, and Samuel Lee.

However, fans are excited for the love triangle drama between Mina Sue Choi, Seung-il, and Lim Su-been. Mina Sue's feelings for Seung-il are intense, but he remains torn due to his calmer connection with Su-been. Viewers are debating if Su-been is playing Hee-sun and whether Min Jee could truly win Seung-i'’s heart.

When Will Single's Inferno Season 5 Finale Episode Release?

Single's Inferno Season 5 finale episode will be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 on Netflix. On the finale day, two episodes (Episodes 11 & 12) will be released together. These episodes will reveal the final decisions of the couples and who will end up together.