Singham Again: Rohit Shetty’s cop drama with Ajay Devgn eyeing Diwali 2024 release

Singham Again, Rohit Shetty’s third instalment in his much-loved cop verse will hit the floor soon. Ajay Devgn, along with the entire team, is all set to shoot the film as Rohit extends his cop franchise with the third season.

Rohit Shetty is known for bringing the cop-verse into Hindi cinema with the creation of Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba. We have seen how much love these films have received from the audience, and they have a huge fan base.

So, after two successful seasons, the Khatron Ke Khiladi host will finally start the production process for his upcoming third season, titled ‘Singham Again'. The film is expected to go on sale in July this year.

Deepika Padukone, Diwali's release, and many more

Earlier, during the song launch of Cirkus in December 2022, the director gave a major hint about a strong female character in the third instalment. Following the event, Deepika Padukone has been finally brought on board to play Lady Singham.

Talking about the release date, Ajay and Rohit have their eyes on the Diwali 2024 release. The exact release date hasn’t been decided, and they will discuss it at the right time.

Reportedly, it was also told that the director intends to bring together Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi to create a massive cop-verse this time. What awaits is a complete surprise.

About the Singham franchise

The first part starring Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal came in 2011. After its major success, the second part, ‘Singham 2," featuring Kareena Kapoor alongside Ajay Devgn, came in 2014.

Now, the filmmaker is about to return with the much-anticipated third part, which will probably release anytime during Diwali 2024.