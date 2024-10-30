 Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSingham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' is set to hit theatres on November 1, 2024, and advanced booking has already started. On BookMyShow, the most expensive ticket in Mumbai is priced at a whopping amount of Rs 2,570, inclusive of a Rs 70 convenience fee, at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Bandra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan, among others, is set for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024. Touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, the advanced booking for the film's ticket has already begun. 

Needless to say, fans eagerly awaiting Singham Again are rushing to book tickets for Rohit Shetty's action-packed directorial. A little research on an online ticketing platform called BookMyShow shows that the most expensive ticket in Mumbai costs a whopping amount of Rs 2,570, which also includes convenience fees of Rs 70 at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive, Mumbai.

Read Also
'Couldn't See For 2-3 Months': Ajay Devgn Reveals He Lost Eyesight During Singham Again Shoot As He...
article-image

If you wish to add a regular beverage, it is priced at Rs 390, while a regular tub of salted popcorn costs Rs 440.

Meanwhile, Singham Again will be clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead.

FPJ Shorts
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
Video: West Bengal Girl's Dance On Trending Song 'Aaj Ki Raat' Takes Internet By Storm
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry
'I Really Feel Very Bad': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reacts To Uncle Sharad Pawar's Controversial Mimicry
Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here
Diwali 2024: Will The Indian Stock Market Be Closed On October 31 Or November 1? Check Details Here
Read Also
Did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Makers Accuse Singham Again Team Of 'Unfair Practices' Ahead Of Box Office...
article-image

Singham Again is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, alongside Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films. This is the fifth instalment in the Cop Universe after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Reportedly, Salman Khan will also be making a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. Recently, Akshay dropped a sly hint on social media that suggests Khan's cameo.

Akshay shared a picture with Ajay, Rohit, Tiger and Arjun. He captioned it as, "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein…#SinghamAgain."

Take a look:

Read Also
Rohit Shetty On Singham’s Legacy: 'Started As Wanting To Make Action Film, Did Not Know It Would...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In...

Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In...

Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In...

Sussanne Khan FALLS On Stairs As She Attends Anshul Garg's Diwali Bash With Beau Arslan Goni In...

Toxic Controversy: Yash’s Film Accused Of 'Illegally' Cutting 100 Trees To Build Film Set In...

Toxic Controversy: Yash’s Film Accused Of 'Illegally' Cutting 100 Trees To Build Film Set In...

Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Suicide Suspected

Kanguva Editor Nishad Yusuf Found Dead In Kochi Apartment, Suicide Suspected

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest

Kannada Actor Darshan Gets Bail In Renukaswamy Murder Case 4 Months After Arrest