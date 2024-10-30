Singham Again Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan, among others, is set for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024. Touted as one of the biggest releases of the year, the advanced booking for the film's ticket has already begun.

Needless to say, fans eagerly awaiting Singham Again are rushing to book tickets for Rohit Shetty's action-packed directorial. A little research on an online ticketing platform called BookMyShow shows that the most expensive ticket in Mumbai costs a whopping amount of Rs 2,570, which also includes convenience fees of Rs 70 at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive, Mumbai.

If you wish to add a regular beverage, it is priced at Rs 390, while a regular tub of salted popcorn costs Rs 440.

Meanwhile, Singham Again will be clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead.

Singham Again is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, alongside Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films. This is the fifth instalment in the Cop Universe after Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Reportedly, Salman Khan will also be making a cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. Recently, Akshay dropped a sly hint on social media that suggests Khan's cameo.

Akshay shared a picture with Ajay, Rohit, Tiger and Arjun. He captioned it as, "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein…#SinghamAgain."

Take a look: