Singer Tulsi Kumar Cries In Pain As She Gets Injured During Music Video Shoot: 'It Left Me With Bruised Arm' (VIDEO)

Singer Tulsi Kumar, who was shooting for her upcoming music video in Chandigarh, got injured on the sets after a wooden plank fell on her. The incident was caught on camera and the scary video is now doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, Tulsi is seen wearing an off-white dress. She gears up for a shot, however, suddenly a huge wooden wall-like prop falls on her from behind. The singer tries to run away after those present on the sets screamed upon seeing the prop fall.

A few crew members also rushed towards Tulsi to save her. However, she sustained injuries.

Tulsi said, "I am currently shooting in Chandigarh for my song 'Dil Kuch Hor Nahi Mangda. I faced an unexpected challenge with a minor mishap that left me with a bruised arm. Despite the concerns, especially since it’s a dance song, I’m grateful for the swift support from my production team. By God's grace, the movement of my hand is fine and I hope we complete the shoot without any obstacles."

Reacting to the video, several social media users criticised the art director and those responsible for the safety of artists on sets. A section of users also lauded the man who saved Tulsi.

"Hats off to the man who saved her within a perfect timing," a user commented. Another wrote, "We are very poor at safety." Netizens also wished her a speedy recovery.

On Monday (October 7), the singer took to her Instagram story to share a car video. Along with it, she revealed that she will be travelling to Chandigarh.

Tulsi is T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar's sister. She made her singing debut in 2006 with the song Mausam Hai Bada Qatil from the film Chup Chup Ke. She has also crooned songs like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Mile Ho Tum, Love Mera Hit Hit, Pasoori Nu, Paaniyon Sa, Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Ke Paas, and more.

She tied the knot with businessperson Hitesh Ralhan in Nepal in 2015. The couple has a son.