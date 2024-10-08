 Emraan Hashmi Sustains Cut On Neck As He Falls During Goodachari 2 Shoot In Hyderabad; Photos Surface
Emraan Hashmi Sustains Cut On Neck As He Falls During Goodachari 2 Shoot In Hyderabad; Photos Surface

Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi got injured while shooting a stunt for which he had to jump

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

Actor Emraan Hashmi got injured while performing an action scene for his upcoming film 'Goodachari 2' in Hyderabad. Emraan, who got a deep cut on his neck, is expected to return to Mumbai on early Tuesday (October 8), Sunny Khanna, a business associate shared.

A photo of Emraan's injury, with visible blood, has also surfaced on social media platforms. Reportedly, he got injured while shooting a stunt in which he had to jump.

However, the actor has not reacted to his injury yet.

Speaking of 'Goodachari 2', the film also stars Adivi Sesh. In February 2024, Emraan treated fans with the announcement poster and captioned it, "The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress."

Sharing his excitement, Emraan Hashmi earlier in a press note said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Adivi Sesh said, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film." Producer T.G Vishwa Prasad stated, "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before."

"His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team," said Producer Abhishek Agarwal.

'G2' is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film 'Goodachari' which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

