Singer Celine Dion, 54, diagnosed with incurable neurological disorder: 'It hurts me...'

Canadian singer Celine Dion has recently revealed that she is suffering from an incurable and rare neurological disorder called Stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which makes muscles rigid.

It progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk.

The 54-year-old singer revealed about her diagnosis in a video which she shared on Instagram. She also that she had to cancel all her upcoming shows due to the condition.

Along with it, the singer wrote, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

The five-time Grammy winner says in the video, "Hello everyone, I'm sorry it's taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

She further said that the spasms affect her daily life and even her walk and "not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I am used to."

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help," Dion added.

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, the Stiff Person Syndrome affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. It can leave the patients wheelchair-bound or bedridden.