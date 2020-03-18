Singer Anup Jalota in isolation amid coronavirus scare

Veteran devotional singer Anup Jalota on Tuesday said he is in isolation at a Mumbai hotel as a preventive measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 66-year-old singer, who was in Europe for a concert, landed in Mumbai on Tuesday early morning, was soon taken to a hotel in suburban Andheri.

"I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india," Jalota posted on Instagram.