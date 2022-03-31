Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey to return for 'Bridgerton' season 3

Actors Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey are set to come back for the third season of popular Netflix's Regency era romance "Bridgerton".

The second season of the series, which started streaming from March 25, saw Bailey return as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Ashley make her debut as Kate Sharma.

"We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," Ashley told Deadline at a dinner celebrating South Asian culture hosted by Netflix in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The latest chapter focuses on the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony (Bailey), who embarks on a quest to find a bride, leading him to meet the Sharma sisters, Kate (Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

Ashley said Jess Brownell will take the lead as showrunner in the already announced third and fourth seasons after original showrunner Chris Van Dusen's exit from the series.

"In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting.

"I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it," the actor, who has previously starred in another Netflix series "Sex Education", added.

The new installment of the series is one of the most watched shows on Netflix as per the streamer, though many viewers have criticised the makers for misrepresenting Indian culture through the characters of Kate and Edwina.

The first season was hailed for its diverse casting, beautiful costumes and story, making its stars, particularly Rege-Jean Page, popular overnight.

Fans, however, were shocked to know that Page, who played Duke Simon Basset, will not return for the follow-up season, which will focus on a different sibling's love life.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022