'Silence Was Survival': Badshah's Wife Isha Rikhi Opens Up About Fear, Husband's 'Influence & Power' Amid Separation Rumours

Isha Rikhi's cryptic note fuels Badshah split rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony. Speculation about their marriage gained momentum in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos from what appeared to be an intimate wedding on Instagram. While Isha later confirmed that she was married, Badshah has largely remained silent, choosing to keep his personal life away from the public eye.

Isha Rikhi's Cryptic Note Fuels Split Rumours With Badshah

Read Also Who Is Isha Rikhi? Know About Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Have Married Rapper Badshah

Amid ongoing rumours about their alleged separation, Isha has now shared an emotional note on social media, saying she lived in fear and felt overwhelmed by what she described as her husband's "influence and power."

'Overwhelmed By Influence, Power My Husband Had'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday evening, July 27, Isha wrote, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do."

Check it out:

'Silence Was Never Acceptance, It Was Survival'

She further added, "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay."

Although Isha did not provide specific details or make any direct allegations in her statement, her words have led to widespread speculation on social media, particularly as rumours surrounding her relationship with Badshah continue to circulate.

As of now, Badshah has not yet publicly addressed the statement.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on Facebook, welcomed a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017, and eventually separated in 2020.

Currently, Jasmine lives in London with her daughter Jessamy.